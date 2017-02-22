Jo Cox’s husband launches summer street parties to remember brave MP

The family of Jo Cox has revealed plans to mark the first anniversary of the MP’s death with a series of street parties around the country designed to bring communities together.

Brendan Cox, widower of the Batley and Spen MP, said their friends and family wanted the events on the weekend of June 17 and 18 to be part of an anniversary for people in Britain to “celebrate all that we have in common”.

Jo Cox was murdered outside her constituency office last year by a right-wing fanatic who shouted the words “Britain first”. After the conviction of Thomas Mair the MP’s husband described the crime as a “political act” and now he has launched the Great Get Together in Jo’s honour.

The events could be a picnic, street party, barbecue or “bake off”, and are being supported by the Duchess of Cornwall and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Brendan Cox said.

“I hope that this can be a chance to bring our communities closer together. Jo’s killing was designed to divide us and promote hatred. Our friends and family can think of no better response than an anniversary that brings us closer together and celebrates all that we have in common,” he wrote in an email to supporters.

“We’re relying on people like you to help us make the anniversary of Jo’s murder a nationwide celebration of strength, kindness and unity of our communities.”