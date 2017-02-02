You are here: Home » Europe »

60 Labour MPs rebel over Brexit

2nd February, 2017 8:42 am
avatar

Tags:

Labour and Brexit

More than 60 Labour MPs failed to back Jeremy Corbyn’s demand to vote for article 50 in the Commons last night.

The rebellion was larger than expected and included several serving shadow ministers as well as three members of the whips’ office.

In the end 47 Labour MPs voted against the Brexit bill, including 13 frontbenchers, at the end of a day in which Corbyn lost two shadow cabinet members.

Diane Abbott, the shadow home secretary and Corbyn ally who represents the pro-Remain Hackney North and Stoke Newington, missed the vote although aides said she was unwell.

Clive Lewis, the shadow business secretary, backed Corbyn’s line and voted for article 50 although there is mounting speculation his position could come into doubt if key Labour amendments on jobs and growth are not passed.

Corbyn is now expected to carry out a reshuffle, triggered by the resignations of Rachael Maskell and Dawn Butler from the shadow cabinet yesterday, although the shake-up is not expected to take place today.

A spokesperson for Corbyn said last night: “Labour MPs voted more than three to one in favour of triggering article 50. Now the battle of the week ahead is to shape Brexit negotiations to put jobs, living standards and accountability centre stage.

“Labour’s amendments are the real agenda. The challenge is for MPs of all parties to ensure the best deal for Britain, and that doesn’t mean giving Theresa May a free hand to turn Britain into a bargain basement tax haven.”

Related posts:

  1. “I must follow my principles and my conscience, even where that conflicts with the whip” – Jo Stevens’ resignation letter
  2. Corbyn troubles deepen as Maskell and Butler quit shadow cabinet over Brexit vote
  3. Labour reshuffle: appointments at a glance
  4. Starmer aims to clear Brexit confusion by vowing Labour will not “frustrate” triggering of article 50
  5. Corbyn and Starmer: Our amendments to the Brexit bill to ensure PM gets the best deal for Britain
To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail moderator@labourlist.org
x

LabourList Daily Email

Everything Labour. Every weekday morning

Share with your friends










Submit