Labour should use economic policy to win back UKIP voters – reader survey results

Labour should focus on developing economic policy as part of their strategy to win back working class votes from UKIP, LabourList readers have overwhelmingly said.

Some 82 per cent of readers backed this approach, whilst 11 per cent did not, and 7 per cent were unsure.

This comes as it emerges that Labour is now only the third most popular party amongst working class voters, behind the Tories and UKIP.

Readers are divided on whether or not Labour should support the use of spit hoods by police, with 36 per cent thinking they shouldn’t be used and slightly more – 38 per cent – thinking they should. A further 26 per cent were unsure.

Diane Abbott, the shadow home secretary, wrote for us this week saying that Labour’s policy on the controversial issue would be guided by the evidence.

Nuclear power did not receive backing from our readers, with 53 per cent saying it is not the key to cutting carbon emissions. Just over a third, 34 per cent, think that it is and 13 per cent are unsure.

The nuclear industry remains a controversial issue on the left. In the upcoming Copeland by-election the future of the nuclear plant at Sellafield and the proposal for the Moorside development are a focus for many voters.

2,008 people voted in last week’s survey. Thanks to everyone who took part.