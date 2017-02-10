Labour reshuffle: Lavery and Gwynne replace Jon Trickett as elections chiefs

Jon Trickett has lost his role as Labour’s elections co-ordinator as Jeremy Corbyn’s reshuffle draws to a close.

Corbyn today ended days of uncertainty by handing the key campaigns role to Andrew Gwynne and Ian Lavery.

The move follows reports Trickett, the MP for Hemsworth, had been involved in disagreements with staff in the leader’s office.

Today Corbyn confirmed the appointment of Lavery and Gwynne as joint national elections and campaign co-ordinators.

Trickett remains in the top team where he will serve as shadow minister for the cabinet office – the same role he filled under Ed Miliband – and shadow Lord President of the Council.

Gwynne, the MP for Denton and Reddish in Lancashire, is spearheading Labour’s efforts to hold on to the Copeland seat, where Gillian Troughton is defending a 2,564 majority after Jamie Reed retired from the Commons to take up a job at Sellafield.

Voters in the Copeland council area strongly voted for Brexit last year with 62 per cent backing the Leave campaign.

The Tories have mounted a strong campaign in Copeland but appear to have written off their chances of taking Stoke-on-Trent Central, where UKIP leader Paul Nuttall aims to oust Labour following the resignation of Tristram Hunt to take up a job running the Victoria and Albert Museum.