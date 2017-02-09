You are here: Home » Europe »

Lewis’ resignation “not a disaster” and I am not going anywhere, vows Corbyn

9th February, 2017 9:51 am
Jeremy Corbyn insisted today the resignation of his business spokesman over Brexit was “not a disaster” and dismissed suggestions that he might step down as leader before the next election.

Corbyn said Labour had to “respect” the result of the referendum, despite the rebellion of 52 MPs against his three-line whip on article 50 last night, as expectations grew of a swift shadow cabinet reshuffle following the departure of Clive Lewis as shadow business secretary.

He also criticised as “fake news” and “absolute nonsense” the report that he could quit himself by 2020. Corbyn has faced rumours that he had told his inner circle he had named a date for his retirement before the general election, in order to allow a younger figure from Labour’s left to take over – but aides have rubbished the stories.

More follows shortly…

