McCluskey set to weigh in over prospect of Vauxhall sale to France

Len McCluskey is set to demand answers from the bosses of General Motors after the car manufacturing giant said it was in talks to sell some of its best-known marques.

GM said today it has held discussions with PSA, the French owner of Peugeot and Citroen. PSA is interested in taking over GM’s European Opel business, which includes Vauxhall, and employs about 35,000 people in Britain.

McCluskey, general secretary of Unite, said: “My priority now is to speak to General Motors to seek immediate assurances for the UK plants and this loyal workforce. I’ll also be seeking urgent conversations with the government because everything must be done to secure our world-class automotive industry.”

Vauxhall produces thousands of vehicles each year at its plants in Ellesmere Port, south of the Wirral, and Luton.

McCluskey, a Liverpudlian, is currently in a battle for re-election as general secretary of Britain’s largest union against Gerard Coyne, West Midlands regional secretary of Unite.

GM and PSA have been working together on the production of some cars for five years but this morning surprised the markets by setting out details of a possible deal.

“Since 2012, General Motors and PSA Group have been implementing an alliance covering, to date, three projects in Europe and generating substantial synergies for the two groups,” GM said.

“Within this framework, General Motors and PSA Group regularly examine additional expansion and co-operation possibilities, as well. PSA Group and General Motors confirm they are exploring numerous strategic initiatives aiming at improving profitability and operational efficiency, including a potential acquisition of Opel Vauxhall by PSA.”

There is no certainty a deal will be agreed, it added.