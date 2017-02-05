McDonnell: MPs could boycott a Trump address to parliament

Labour MPs could boycott an address to parliament by Donald Trump, John McDonnell said today.

The shadow chancellor said he would have to consider whether to go to listen to the Republican if Theresa May goes ahead with her plan to invite him for a state visit. Jeremy Corbyn has criticised the plan to hand Trump for a formal visit with all the honours that would involve.

This week protests were held across Britain with Ed Miliband and Clive Lewis addressing the London rally against Trump’s policies.

Speaking on Pienaar’s Politics on Radio5 live, McDonnell said he finds it a “disgrace what he [Trump] has done so far” as president. “I think many people have been shocked” he added.

He hopes the government will “reconsider” the state visit invitation.

The shadow chancellor, said: “It’s the state visit angle of it – a state visit is an honour. A normal visit is a working thing which is fair enough, you need to have these relations with whoever is elected. If they are unpopular and you don’t particularly support them (sic), nevertheless you have to work with them in some form.”

“But it’s the concept of awarding a state visit. And he (Trump) is really revelling in that idea he is going to Buckingham Palace and meeting the Queen etc. I just don’t feel he is the sort of person at the moment though, that his statements and actions deserve that. That’s why I’ve supported those people who are saying the state visit invitation isn’t appropriate at this time.”