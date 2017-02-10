You are here: Home » Featured »

Messages of support for Trickett after claims he is set to lose elections role

10th February, 2017 9:15 am
Jon Trickett received public messages of support today after claims he had lost his role as Labour’s elections chief in Jeremy Corbyn’s latest shadow cabinet reshuffle.

Tricket, who is still listed as Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator, said he was “genuinely touched” after Stefan Stern – an ally of Ed Miliband – backed him amid reports he had been “dumped” as the party’s elections supremo.

“In a naughty and occasionally grubby world, Jon Trickett is one of the kindest and most decent people you could wish to meet”, wrote Stern, director of the High Pay Centre.

Trickett’s role in running Labour’s elections strategy could be handed to Andrew Gwynne, the shadow cabinet minister without portfolio who is running the Copeland campaign, it was widely reported, as Corbyn continues to reshuffle his team in the aftermath of the revolt over the Brexit vote this week.

Today, however, people close to the leadership insisted Trickett, an early supporter of Corbyn, was still in post.

“Any suggestion of Jon Trickett being sacked or demoted is wrong. Jon remains and will remain a key part of the core team. Further appointments to the front bench and any changes to responsibilities will be made in due course,” one source said.

