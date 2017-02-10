Momentum carpool brings activists to crucial by-election campaigns
Momentum have sent activists from across the country to campaign in the upcoming crucial by-elections.
The Corbynista group is using its new website, Momentum Carpool, to let people register their cars with spaces in, which other activists can then use to get transport to the key constituencies.
This weekend cars have left for Copeland from London, Durham, York, Lancaster, Leeds and Manchester, with Stoke Central visited by activists from Chester, Milton Keynes and Nottingham.
The focus of their campaigning this weekend will be Stoke, with 25 cars already registered as travelling to the constituency.
Thanks @NottsMomentum for this great Stoke carpool video!
Join us THIS WEEKEND for this crucial by-election battle ➟ https://t.co/i6HRAdJE2i pic.twitter.com/W02rF5Bk5E
— Momentum (@PeoplesMomentum) February 7, 2017
