Nuttall fails as Labour’s Gareth Snell holds Stoke central

The UKIP leader Paul Nuttall has failed to win a seat in parliament as Labour’s Gareth Snell held Stoke Central.

Snell held the seat with a majority of 2,620 – a two point drop in vote share from the 2015 general election. UKIP and the Conservatives each saw a two point increase in their vote share.

Turnout in the seat was higher than expected at 38.1 per cent.

Nuttall’s campaign imploded last week, with him going AWOL and comments he had made about losing close friends at Hillsborough being exposed as false. You can read about in more detail here.

Snell delivered a unifying victory speech, where he said: “So for those who have come to Stoke-on-Trent to sow hatred and division, and to try to turn us away from our friends and neighbours, I have one message – you have failed.”

You can read his full speech here.