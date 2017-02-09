Post-article 50 reshuffle: Long-Bailey, Rees, Hayman and Dowd move up

Rebecca Long-Bailey becomes the new business secretary in the post-article 50 reshuffle.

Christina Rees moves to shadow Welsh secretary, replacing Jo Stevens who resigned the post to vote against article 50, Sue Hayman is the new environmental affairs secretary, replacing Rachael Maskell. Peter Dowd replaces Long-Bailey as chief secretary to the treasury.

Long-Bailey’s move to replace Clive Lewis, after he resigned to vote against article 50 at the third reading yesterday, comes after John McDonnell said in a tweet on February 2nd that: “Rebecca Long Bailey was brilliant on #bbcqt with convincing common sense answers. Next generation of our socialist leadership team emerging.”

Dawn Butler, who resigned her post as shadow minister for diverse communities, has not yet been replaced.

Jeremy Corbyn has confirmed the new appointments in a tweet, saying:

Corbyn said in a statement: “We have a wealth of talent in our party and the strength of our shadow team will develop Labour’s alternative plan to rebuild and transform Britain, so that no one and no community is left behind.”