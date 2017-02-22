Race for Unite’s top job hots up as deadline nears for branch nominations

Branch nominations close tonight in the race to run Britain’s biggest union as Len McCluskey secured a symbolic victory over his rival Gerard Coyne with 38 nominations from the West Midlands.

McCluskey has secured the backing of branches in the region that Gerard Coyne represents as secretary, where there are 36,000 members.

Meanwhile, Coyne has challenged the incumbent McCluskey to a leadership debate, either on TV or streamed online, in an open letter, saying: “members deserve to hear the candidates for general secretary engage in a broadcast public debate and I am ready to take part: any time, any place, any where.”

“The most important election happening in Britain this year is easy to name and it is not one of the by-elections – crucial though they are – happening in Copeland or Stoke this week. Because the outcome of contest for the general secretary of Unite the Union will have a much more profound impact on the lives of working people than any individual parliamentary contest.”

“And, of course, we are the Labour Party’s biggest affiliate and funder. Our election is not some sort of proxy war about the future of Labour, but it would be silly to pretend it has no bearing.”

McCluskey has not yet given a response to the request for a debate. He remains the favourite to win the race and last night told a rally in Birmingham the nominations were a sign of support for his leadership.

“I am incredibly proud to have received the nominations of so many branches in the West Midlands, and over 1,000 Unite branches across the UK representing members working in all sectors of the economy. This represents well over half of the union’s voting membership and is a huge vote of confidence in my leadership of this great union.”

“It is the best validation from members, because it demonstrates they approve of what I am doing for Unite and want the union to carry on in this vein – proud, democratic and independent of outside interference.”

“Members and the reps working hard on their behalf, day in and day out, don’t recognise the smears and outright lies that my opponent Gerard Coyne is peddling. My support reflects that they want a general secretary leading from the front on the issues that matter to them, not skulking behind slurs and using the right wing media to demean our union.”