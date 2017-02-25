Sadiq Khan: Scottish Nationalism can be as divisive as racism

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has today warned of the dangers of Scottish Nationalism, saying that there is no difference between it and racism.

Khan has spoken out ahead of his speech to Scottish Labour conference, saying that: “There’s no difference between those who try to divide us on the basis of whether we’re English or Scottish and those who try to divide us on the basis of our background, race or religion.”

Writing in the Daily Record, Khan says that both Scots and Londoners need to fight for their “shared progressive values” to “turn back the tide” of divisive nationalism.

First minister of Scotland, the SNP’s Nicola Sturgeon, has said Khan’s remarks are “spectacularly ill-judged”.

More follows shortly…