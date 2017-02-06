Sadiq Khan to make 900-mile round trip to star at Scottish Labour conference

Labour will put Sadiq Khan at the heart of efforts to use its conference to turn around its fortunes in Scotland, where it languishes behind the SNP and Tories in the polls.

At the Scottish Labour conference later this month in Perth, the London mayor will be joined by party leader Jeremy Corbyn and deputy Tom Watson, amongst other high profile figures.

The conference will use theme “together we’re stronger”, opposing both the SNP’s calls for a second independence referendum and the austerity from the nationalists and Tories alike.

Khan and Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale have joined forces previously called for a new constitutional convention, in the wake of the Brexit vote, saying that powers returned from Brussels must be given to the regions concerned – and not Westminster.

They released a joint statement, alongside Welsh first minister Carwyn Jones and Greater Manchester metro mayor candidate Andy Burnham to back former prime minister Gordon Brown’s call for a more federalised union.

Khan said: “I’m working to grow the relationship between London and the great Scottish cities such as Perth, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen. London and Scotland share many of the same challenges following the Brexit vote.”

“Kezia Dugdale has set out a welcome and ambitious vision for our United Kingdom. As mayor of London, I am forging a new cross-party consensus on further devolution to the UK capital.”

“As in Scotland, this is about protecting jobs, wealth and prosperity. Londoners should have more control over how taxes raised in our city are spent.”

“The entire country will benefit from this – if we increase investment, London and the UK will grow.”

Dugdale said:“We always receive a great welcome, and the hundreds of Labour delegates attending will help to boost the local economy. I look forward to welcoming Jeremy Corbyn, Sadiq Khan, Tom Watson and our other speakers to the city.”

“The last few years have been among the most dramatic in UK political history. The full implications for our country may not be known for some time, however one thing is clear now more than ever – people need a strong Scottish Labour Party focused on growing our economy, investing in public services and giving everybody a fair chance in life.”

“Our country is divided enough, which is why Scottish Labour will firmly oppose the SNP’s reckless plans for a second independence referendum. Together, our country can be stronger.”

Corbyn said: “I will be bringing a message that only a Labour government would hand back wealth and control to people and communities.

“That only a Labour Government would put the public back into our economy, fix our rigged economy and break the grip of vested interests to help the many not the few. That only a Labour Government would redistribute power and wealth and shrink the gap in income and wealth, making sure the corporations and the richest pay their fair share of taxes. And that only a Labour Government would end the race to the bottom in the jobs market and guarantee education and employment rights for all.”