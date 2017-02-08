Tell us the truth over Surrey council “sweetheart” deal, 62 council leaders demand of Theresa May

This is the letter by 62 Labour council leaders and elected mayors to Theresa May seeking assurances that whatever “deal” offered to Surrey county council to fund social care will be offered to all local authorities.

Prime minister,

We are writing regarding funding arrangements for Conservative-run Surrey county council. Specifically, the alleged reason behind David Hodge’s decision to drop a planned referendum on increasing council tax by 15 per cent to cover the severe shortfalls in social care, after apparently holding ‘several conversations’ with Whitehall figures.

It has been widely reported in leaked texts, sent by David Hodge supposedly intended for Nick King, Sajid Javid’s special advisor, that DCLG was working on a Memorandum of Understanding.

In response, as leaders of Labour councils and council groups, we have a series of questions:

a) Was a deal struck for Surrey County Council?

b) If so, what are the details of the deal?

c) Why was a special deal struck with Surrey behind closed doors?

d) Does the government finally recognise that local government is grossly underfunded and is that why they have given a special deal to Surrey?

e) Does the government now recognise that there will be a £2.6bn shortfall in social care funding by 2020?

f) If a deal was struck, will ministers offer the same deal given to Surrey to all councils, regardless of political affiliation, when the local government finance settlement is published on 22nd February?

We have a crisis in social care, resulting from the Conservative government’s cuts to local authority funding. Secret backroom deals are not the answer. We urgently need a proper solution, which means providing councils with the funding they needed to solve this crisis.

Given the public interest in this matter we will be publishing this letter.

Yours sincerely,

Barrie Grunewald St Helen’s Council

Mohammed Butt Brent Council

Richard Watts Islington Council

Stewart Young Cumbria County Council

Simon Henig Durham County Council

Nick Forbes Newcastle City Council

Lewis Herbert Cambridge City Council

Peter Martland Milton Keynes Council

Warren Morgan Brighton & Hove City Council

Jaz Athwal Redbridge Council

Sharon Taylor Stevenage Council

Simon Greaves Bassetlaw Council

Peter John Southwark Council

Sam Dixon Cheshire West and Chester Council

Steven Brady Hull City Council

Iain Malcolm South Tyneside Council

Ray Oxby North East Lincolnshire Council

David Budd Middlesborough Council

Jean Stretton Oldham Council

Simon Letts Southampton Council

Sue Jeffrey Redcar and Cleveland Council

Doug Taylor Enfield Council

Susan Hinchcliffe Bradford Council

Mark Townsend Burnley District Council

Hazel Simmons Luton Council

Alan Rhodes Nottinghamshire County Council

Claire Kober Harringey Council

Peter Box Wakefield Council

Christopher Akers-Belcher Hartlepool Council

Richard Leese Manchester City Council

Judith Blake Leeds City Council

Bob Price Oxford Council

Tom Beattie Corby Council

Sachin Shah Harrow Council

Bob Cook Stockton Council

John Clancy Birmingham City Council

Julian Bell Ealing Council

Julie Dore Sheffield City Council

Steve Bullock Lewisham Council

Shaun Davies Telford & Wrekin Council

Terry O’Neill Warrington Council

Stephen Lydon Stroud Council

Phil Davies Wirral Council

Alexander Ganotis Stockport Council

Steve Eling Sandwell Council

Sarah Hayward Camden Council

Peter Lamb Crawley Council

Simon Blackburn Blackpool Council

Steve Houghton Barnsley Council

Jon Collins Nottingham City Council

Robin Wales Newham Council

Alistair Bradley Chorley Council

Stephen Alambritis Merton Council

Darren Rodwell Barking and Dagenham Council

Ian Maher Sefton Council

Ros Jones Doncaster Council

Roger Lawrence Wolverhampton Council

Martin Gannon Gateshead Council

Tim Swift Calderdale Council

Cliff Morris Bolton Council

Pete Lowe Dudley Council

Tony Newman Croydon Council

Kieran Quinn Tameside Council

Anne Western Derbyshire County Council