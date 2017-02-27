Tributes paid to Sir Gerald Kaufman after former minister dies at 86

The veteran Labour MP Sir Gerald Kaufman has died aged 86.

Kaufman, the father of the House, was a former minister who had been an MP in Manchester (above) since 1970.

Tonight senior Labour figures paid tribute to the backbencher after his family confirmed his passing.

Kaufman was a minister in the environment department and then the industry department in the 1970s and served as shadow foreign secretary under the leadership of Neil Kinnock.

Jeremy Corbyn said he was “very sad” at the passing of his friend.

“An iconic and irascible figure in the Labour Party, Gerald worked with Harold Wilson when he was prime minister in the 1960s and became a Labour MP in 1970.

“Gerald was always a prominent figure in the party and in parliament, with his dandy clothes and wonderful demeanour in speaking.

“Gerald came from a proud Jewish background. He always wanted to bring peace to the Middle East and it was my pleasure to travel with him to many countries.

“I last saw him in his lovely flat in St John’s Wood in London, surrounded by film posters and a library of the film world.

“He loved life and politics. I will deeply miss him, both for his political commitment and constant friendship.”