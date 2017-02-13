Watson, De Piero and Brabin vow to break down the barriers for next generation of working class cultural stars

Labour’s efforts to boost working class representation in the arts are part of the party’s long history of opening up closed professions, Tom Watson said today, after launching a new inquiry into the make-up of the cultural sector.

Watson said the review, which will look initially at the under-representation of working class men and women in film, television, theatre and visual arts, was at the core of Labour’s “mission” to break down barriers in industries which feel like a “closed shop”.

The deputy leader and shadow culture secretary has asked Gloria De Piero, a former broadcast journalist, and Tracy Brabin, who starred in Coronation Street before entering parliament, to lead the inquiry.

“British film, TV and theatre is among the best in the world but for many people from working class and diverse backgrounds a career in these industries, whether on screen or backstage, is little more than a pipe dream,” Watson told LabourList.