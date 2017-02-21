Weekly survey: Blair’s Brexit speech, metro mayors and boycotting big business

With Tony Blair delivering an impassioned speech on EU withdrawal last week, we ask do you agree with the former prime minister’s call for Britons to “rise up” against a Brexit delivered “at any cost”?

Labour Coast and Country wrote for us urging London members to get involved with May’s local elections so we ask could we boost the metro mayor campaigns by twinning CLPs in the capital with groups of rural members?

After Gerard Coyne, Unite’s West Midlands secretary, called for a boycott of high street companies which have flouted the rules on pay, we ask should Labour activists boycott companies that break the law on the minimum wage?

To respond to the survey click here. You have until midnight on Thursday to vote.