Weekly survey: UKIP voters, spit hoods and nuclear power

One opinion poll this week claimed Labour is now the third most popular party among blue collar voters so we ask should Labour put economic policies at the heart of the effort to win back working class support from UKIP?

As two police forces trial the use of mesh masks – which protect officers from catching diseases but have been described as degrading by human rights campaigners – we ask should Labour oppose police use of spit hoods?

In the crucial Copeland by-election Labour’s commitment to nuclear power stations is under scrutiny, so we ask is nuclear power the key to cutting carbon emissions?

