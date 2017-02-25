You are here: Home » Featured »

We’re meant to gain 100 seats at the next election, keeping our own should be the easy bit, says Tom Watson

25th February, 2017 12:09 pm
“We have to do better” electorally, Tom Watson has said to Scottish Labour conference, but he was clear that the leadership question is settled.

Watson rubbished the idea of a progressive alliance, saying it is “an electoral dead end.”

“We’ve already got a progressive alliance – it’s called the Labour party” he said.

He criticised the Lib Dems, saying they cannot be progressive, “propping up” the coalition and enabling the bedroom tax. The Greens support recessive economic policy, he said. On the SNP, he simply said: “Nationalism isn’t a progressive force.”

More follows shortly…

