Young Labour members in Scotland call for Trident to be scrapped

Young Labour activists in Scotland have passed motions demanding Britain scrap Trident and pull out of Nato.

The Trident submarine nuclear weapons system is significantly less popular in Scotland than the rest of Britain.

Members who took part in Scottish Young Labour conference, held at the weekend at Strathclyde University in Glasgow, also voted “overwhelmingly” in favour of “democratic re-selection contests for MPs”. This is generally seen as a coded reference to a mandatory re-selection process.

There is one Labour MP in Scotland, Ian Murray, who represents Edinburgh South.

The conference voted unanimously to campaign against period poverty, and for stronger BAME outreach across the Labour party.

The delegates also backed free education, nationalisation of the six main energy companies and called on Scottish Labour to “create a working group to investigate the impact of automation”.