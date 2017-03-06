Abbott calls for shadow cabinet talks over mass publication of tax returns

The shadow cabinet should discuss whether to release their tax returns en masse after Jeremy Corbyn published details of his earnings, one of the leader’s closest allies has said.

Diane Abbott stopped short of pledging to publish details of her salary and deductions but called for a full discussion among Corbyn’s top team.

Yesterday Corbyn published his tax return in a bid to promote transparency in politics. There was confusion when it appeared the portion of his salary for being leader of the opposition may have been omitted although aides insisted the information was made clear in the document.

Abbott, shadow home secretary, told Radio 4’s The Westminster Hour: “I would always normally follow Jeremy Corbyn’s lead but I think we are going to have to discuss this as a shadow cabinet if we are all going to publish our tax returns…. but the point is it’s to illustrate the policy that we are putting forward that people that earn over a million – I think – should publish their tax returns. If that’s what we agree to do, certainly I’ll do it”.

“He [Corbyn] couldn’t possibly be intending to deceive anybody” she added, referring to the confusion over the leader’s tax filing.

Abbott appeared to distance herself from the comments of shadow chief secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey, who suggested there is support for tax rises to fund the NHS and social care, saying: “I can remember knocking on doors during the 1992 election campaign […] and I remember when we announced our big taxation proposals, literally the atmosphere on the doorstep changed, and I had people who I knew for a fact didn’t pay tax complaining to me about proposed tax rises”.

The Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP, first elected in 1987, added: “Those of us that remember the 1992 campaign, and a number of us in the leadership do remember it, are cautious about the question of putting up tax. It’s important that we consider all the options but I just say that if you went through 1992 knocking on doors for the Labour Party, you are cautious. We have to explore all the options but also have to draw on our historic memory as well.”

Abbot restated her support for Corbyn’s ability to turn around the polls in 12 months, saying she is “100 per cent confident” it will happen. Clive Lewis, who recently resigned as shadow business secretary to vote against article 50 in the commons, has said he is only 75 per cent confident.