City of London gains second Labour councillor

The City of London has seen its second Labour councillor elected, unopposed.

After nominations closed, Labour’s Richard Crossan was announced as winner of the Aldersgate ward. There were no other candidates nominated for the position.

The City of London has an unusual council set-up, dominated by independents and typically with few parties. Crossan will take his seat on the 24th of March.

The question has now been posed, with two Labour councillors, whether they would be able to form a grouping on the council. It usually would be the case that with two or more members, a party could form a group and apply for an office in a local authority – but because the City of London argues that it isn’t one “juridicially” it may not be possible.