City of London gains second Labour councillor
The City of London has seen its second Labour councillor elected, unopposed.
After nominations closed, Labour’s Richard Crossan was announced as winner of the Aldersgate ward. There were no other candidates nominated for the position.
The City of London has an unusual council set-up, dominated by independents and typically with few parties. Crossan will take his seat on the 24th of March.
The question has now been posed, with two Labour councillors, whether they would be able to form a grouping on the council. It usually would be the case that with two or more members, a party could form a group and apply for an office in a local authority – but because the City of London argues that it isn’t one “juridicially” it may not be possible.
You raise an interesting question, but we need two in any ordinary LA, but the City claims it isn’t one juridically, but if we do get 2+… https://t.co/Bw2Qnpkvmz
— City of London BLP (@blp_city) March 1, 2017
To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]