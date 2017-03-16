Conference arrangements and national constitutional committees – nominations as they stand

Labour’s rival wings are competing over crucial positions on the conference arrangements committee and national constitutional committee.

The conference arrangements committee oversees what is debated at party conference, and CLPs have until June 23 to nominate candidates. It is elected by one member, one vote.

The national constitutional committee, which deals with disciplinary matters, is also up for election. Nominations close on June 23 too, but this is elected solely by delegates at conference.

Internal elections have often been used as way through which internal battles are fought. You can read our explainer of the CAC elections and slates here.

Conference Arrangements Committee

Gloria de Piero – Labour First/Progress

Croydon South

Liverpool West Derby

Beaconsfield

Michael Cashman – Labour First/Progress

Eastbourne

Croydon South

Liverpool West Derby

Beaconsfield

Billy Hayes – Momentum backed

Seema Chandwani – Momentum backed

National Constitutional Committee

Kevin Hepworth – Labour First/Progress

Croydon South

Liverpool West Derby

Beaconsfield

Derby South

Rose Burley – Labour First/Progress

Croydon South

Liverpool West Derby

Beaconsfield

Derby South

Anna Dyer – Momentum backed

Emine Ibrahim – Momentum backed

If your CLP have nominated people for the positions let us know at [email protected]