Conference arrangements and national constitutional committees – nominations as they stand
Labour’s rival wings are competing over crucial positions on the conference arrangements committee and national constitutional committee.
The conference arrangements committee oversees what is debated at party conference, and CLPs have until June 23 to nominate candidates. It is elected by one member, one vote.
The national constitutional committee, which deals with disciplinary matters, is also up for election. Nominations close on June 23 too, but this is elected solely by delegates at conference.
Internal elections have often been used as way through which internal battles are fought. You can read our explainer of the CAC elections and slates here.
Conference Arrangements Committee
Gloria de Piero – Labour First/Progress
Croydon South
Liverpool West Derby
Beaconsfield
Michael Cashman – Labour First/Progress
Eastbourne
Croydon South
Liverpool West Derby
Beaconsfield
Billy Hayes – Momentum backed
Seema Chandwani – Momentum backed
National Constitutional Committee
Kevin Hepworth – Labour First/Progress
Croydon South
Liverpool West Derby
Beaconsfield
Derby South
Rose Burley – Labour First/Progress
Croydon South
Liverpool West Derby
Beaconsfield
Derby South
Anna Dyer – Momentum backed
Emine Ibrahim – Momentum backed
If your CLP have nominated people for the positions let us know at [email protected]
