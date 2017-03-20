Corbyn should demand full single market access – reader survey results

Jeremy Corbyn should continue to push for full single market access for Britain, LabourList readers say.

Just over four fifths of respondents, 81.53 per cent, think that the Labour leader shouldn’t give up on accessing the single market entirely, with just 14 per cent disagreeing. Four per cent are unsure.

Readers are confident that economic arguments need to be at the heart of a campaign to save the Union, with 54 per cent backing their usage. Some 29 per cent don’t think economic arguments are the key, and 17 per cent are unsure what the best approach is.

Kezia Dugdale, Scottish Labour leader, has written for us attacking the SNP for the “false hope” they offer to the poorest Scots. She says that an independence vote would mean turbo-charged austerity and £15bn of cuts to public services.

Half of respondents think Labour should call on Philip Hammond to resign after his calamitous Spring Budget.

Two in five, 40 per cent, think it is not the time to call on the chancellor to go and nine per cent are unsure.

Hammond announced that national insurance contributions for the self employed would rise, before u-turning within a week of announcing it. His popularity took a hammering as a result.

1,822 people took part in this week’s survey – thanks to everyone who participated.