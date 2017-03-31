Corbyn: PM must ensure green laws and workers’ rights are not dumped in Brexit

This is the full statement published by Jeremy Corbyn on the draft guidelines for Brexit talks published by the European Council.

It’s welcome that Donald Tusk has softened the EU’s opposition to talks on trade taking place before the terms of withdrawal are agreed.

Both sides must be realistic about the scale of the task ahead and the common need to avoid ending up without agreement. Securing a good deal for Britain’s future must be the government’s priority and we must be realistic about the need for transitional arrangements.

The European Council president has reiterated the need for a ‘close partnership’ in the future and it is essential to achieve that. But the Prime Minister’s comments about trading off security cooperation and failing to guarantee the rights of EU citizens are not a good start.

It’s unhelpful for either side to speculate over the scale of any payments. There are obligations on both sides, which must be fairly settled.

Labour is clear that we must fight for a deal which prioritises jobs, the economy and workers’ rights. And the government must guarantee that dumping of regulations covering environmental protections, social and employment rights will not happen. People didn’t vote to live in a low wage tax haven which undercuts our neighbours on standards and protections.