Corbyn’s tax return: The leader’s office statement

This is the full statement published by the Leader of Opposition’s office on twitter about Jeremy Corbyn’s tax returns.

Claims in some media that Jeremy Corbyn failed to declare £40,000 of income to the taxman are untrue.

The extra payment following Jeremy’s election as Labour leader of £27,192 is recorded in the tax return under the heading of ‘public office’.

We are confident the total income of £114,342 in the tax return is correct, as is the income tax charge of £35,298. Nearly all the tax was paid at source.

We welcome media and public scrutiny of the Labour leader’s tax return. This is a matter of policy, not political point scoring.

We believe in transparency. Those who seek the highest office, along with the very wealthy and powerful, should publish their tax returns.

Tax avoidance and evasion deprives the public purse of billions in revenue for vital services and is unfair on those on much lower earnings who pay a higher proportion of their income in tax.