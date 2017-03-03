Council by-elections: Labour loses Salford seat to the Conservatives

Labour lost a seat in Salford to the government last night, as the Conservatives held the other seat up for grabs.

In Kersal, Salford, Labour lost the ward to the Conservatives, seeing their vote share drop 21.5 points as the Tories were more stable losing 1.4 points support, according to results reported by Britain Elects. The ward remained Labour during our poor local elections results of 2008.

The ward is, according to the 2011 census, 41 per cent Jewish. Many have feared that Labour has lost credibility in the community as a result of the poor handling of anti-Semitism complaints in the party.

In Mudeford and Friars Cliff, Christchurch, the Tories held the seat they were defending, despite a 9 point drop in vote share. Labour’s vote share in this ward also dropped, by 9.6 points.

There were also two seats up for grabs in Redcar – one defended by the Lib Dems and the other Conservative. We should hear those results later today, as the count has not yet begun. This page shall be updated then.

Kersal (Salford) result:

Conservative gain from Labour

Conservative: 42.0 per cent (-1.4)

Labour: 27.3 per cent (-21.5)

Independent: 17.5 per cent (+17.5)

UKIP: 9.0 per cent (+9.0)

Green: 2.4 per cent (-3.4)

Liberal Democrat: 1.9 per cent (+1.9)

Mudeford & Friars Cliff (Christchurch) result:

Conservative hold

Conservative: 46.8 per cent (-9.0)

Independent: 34.7 per cent (+34.7)

Labour: 6.8 per cent (-9.6)

UKIP: 6.3 per cent (-21.4)

Green: 5.4 per cent (+5.4)