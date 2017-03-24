Council elections: Labour gains in London and candidate disqualified in Blackburn

Labour have made a breakthrough in elections in the City of London and seen a candidate disqualified in a council by-election in Blackburn.

Labour had won the vote in Higher Croft, Blackburn, but the candidate has been disqualified. It is likely that the disqualification happened as the candidate was employed in a profession which is incompatible with holding office. A second by-election is likely.

Labour have now got five seats on the City of London corporation, after their full elections were held yesterday.

This is an historic breakthrough, with the corporation being traditionally dominated by independent councillors. Previously Labour had just one councillor, and they also held their seat, with four fresh Labour faces added to the local authority.

In the by-elections elsewhere in the country, there were wins for the smaller parties, with the Liberal Democrats gaining a seat from the Conservatives, and the Greens taking a seat from an independent.

The Lib Dem’s vote share increase 49.7 points in Dunster and Timberscombe, West Somerset, from zero as they did not stand at the previous vote, whilst the Conservative’s dropped 26.7 points.

In Leominster South, Herefordshire, the Green’s enjoyed a 10.1 point increase in vote share to take the seat.

Leominster South, Herefordshire:

Green: 40.8 per cent (+10.1)

It’s our country: 18.3 per cent (+18.3)

Conservative: 17.8 per cent (-8.7)

Independent: 14.9 per cent (+14.9)

Liberal Democrat: 8.2 per cent (+8.2)

Green gain from independent

Dunster & Timberscombe, West Somerset:

Liberal Democrat: 49.7 per cent (+49.7)

Conservative: 32.9 per cent (-26.7)

Green: 10.9 per cent (-29.6)

Labour: 6.6 per cent (+6.6)

Liberal Democrat gain from Conservative