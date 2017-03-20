Councillor and political adviser backed by Unison in Gorton race

A former adviser to Angela Rayner and current employee of Andy Burnham has been backed by Unison in the race to be Labour’s next MP.

Mike Amesbury is a former Unison shop steward said he was “delighted” to have been backed by the union.

Two other candidates have received backings from unions, with Sam Wheeler – believed to be the preferred candidate of the leader’s office – getting Unite’s backing, and Afzal Khan, North West MEP, being backed by CWU, GMB and Usdaw.

He said on his website: “I have been a lifelong member of UNISON and am proud and thrilled that they have put their trust in me to be Labour’s candidate for Manchester Gorton, my home constituency.”

“I am honoured to be their choice as Labour’s standard-bearer in this selection contest and will do my utmost to repay their faith and confidence in me.”

“I have been bowled over by the support which is being shown to me by local members of our Party and to have the backing of such a strong trade union as UNISON will spur me on even further.”