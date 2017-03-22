Fresh backing for shortlisted candidates in Gorton race

The shortlisted candidates for the Manchester Gorton seat are pursuing backing from various interest groups in the run up to tonight’s selection meeting.

Yasmine Dar, the Moston councillor, has received the backing of Manchester and Trafford Momentum.

Afzal Khan, the North West MEP, is believed to have received the support of Unite, the Manchester Evening News reports. Khan already has the backing of Usdaw, GMB and CWU trade unions.

Unite initially backed Sam Wheeler in the early stages of the race, but he did not make the shortlist.

You can see the full list of shortlisted candidates here.