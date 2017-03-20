Gorton selection: Longlist revealed

Ten people have made the longlist for Labour’s selection for the ultra-safe Gorton seat.

The names include the believed preferred candidate of the leader’s office, Sam Wheeler, who also has Unite’s backing, alongside North West MEP Afzal Khan, who has been backed by Usdaw, GMB and CWU.

Gerald Kaufman held the seat with a 24,000 majority at the 2015 general election.

The full, unconfirmed, list is as follows:

Sam Wheeler – belived to be the preferred candidate of the leader’s office, has been backed by Unite

Cllr Rabnawaz Akbar – councillor for Rusholme, Manchester

Cllr Luthfur Rahman – councillor for Longsight, Manchester

Afzal Khan MEP – North West MEP who has been backed by Usdaw, GMB and CWU unions

Cllr Yasmine Dar – councillor for Moston, Manchester

Cllr Amina Lone – former Morecambe and Lonsdale PPC and councillor for Hulme

Cllr Julie Reid – councillor for Gorton South

Cllr Mike Amesbury – former employee of Angela Rayner, has been backed by Unison and is currently employed by Andy Burnham as stakeholder manager

Cllr Nasrin Ali – councillor for Levenshulme, Manchester

Cllr Zahid Chauhan – councillor for Alexandra, Oldham, Greater Manchester