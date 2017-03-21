Gorton shortlist revealed

The shortlist for Labour’s candidacy for the Gorton by-election has been revealed.

The seat, which the late Gerald Kaufman held at the general election with a majority of over 24,000, is regarded as ultra-safe.

That the shortlist is all BAME has been celebrated by many, with Manchester itself having no ethnic minority MPs at the moment, and Greater Manchester having only one, Yasmin Qureshi.

The candidates are:

Yasmine Dar – A councillor for Moston

Afzal Khan – Currently MEP for the North West and former councillor

Amina Lone – Former PPC for Morecambe and Lonsdale and councillor for Hulme

Luthfur Rahman – A councillor for Longsight, Manchester

Nasrin Ali – A councillor for Levenshulme, Manchester