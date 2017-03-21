Gorton shortlist revealed
The shortlist for Labour’s candidacy for the Gorton by-election has been revealed.
The seat, which the late Gerald Kaufman held at the general election with a majority of over 24,000, is regarded as ultra-safe.
That the shortlist is all BAME has been celebrated by many, with Manchester itself having no ethnic minority MPs at the moment, and Greater Manchester having only one, Yasmin Qureshi.
The candidates are:
Yasmine Dar – A councillor for Moston
Afzal Khan – Currently MEP for the North West and former councillor
Amina Lone – Former PPC for Morecambe and Lonsdale and councillor for Hulme
Luthfur Rahman – A councillor for Longsight, Manchester
Nasrin Ali – A councillor for Levenshulme, Manchester
