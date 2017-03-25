It was striking to see Momentum and Progress campaign together – McDonnell at Momentum’s inaugural conference

This is the speech that John McDonnell gave at Momentum’s inaugural conference today.

“I want to thank Momentum for the pivotal role you played in helping us win the recent by-election in Stoke.

“As well as a very well run campaign on the ground, I am in no doubt that the hard work Momentum put in made a huge difference.

“The car pool app designed by Momentum was a huge success and as a result we saw thousands out on the doorstep in Stoke during the campaign.

“I have never seen those numbers out door knocking before. This is what a mass membership can deliver.

“The last few months have not been easy but of course Jeremy Corbyn is being attacked in the media because every day we’re taking on the establishment.

“This was never going to be an easy ride and we’re only at the beginning but if all wings of our party can unite then we have a huge opportunity to rebuild and transform Britain.

“In the recent by-elections it was striking to see members of Momentum and Progress putting their differences to one side and campaigning together for Labour. We may have disagreements but we need to come together to help build the campaigning movement that will get Labour elected.

“We can’t allow the establishment to get away with parachuting in one of their own as editor of the Evening Standard, with Rupert Murdoch ignoring the phone hacking scandal and trying to buy up even more of our media and with Theresa May prioritising tax breaks for the rich paid for on the backs of everyone else.

“From bringing the railways back into public ownership, to introducing pay ratios and bringing in a £10 an hour real living wage, Labour’s policies are popular with the public.

“The task for Labour now, and we need Momentum to play a major contribution in this, is to take Labour’s message out across Britain – especially in those towns and communities that have been left behind for too long.

“Momentum’s plans to support and build community institutions – social spaces, cinema clubs, food banks and sports centres – to encourage bottom-up cultural renewal in areas across the UK that have been left behind should be commended.

“Momentum’s dedicated campaigning work is an asset for Labour that will help us to turn the party into a vibrant social movement once again so that we can rebuild and transform Britain so no-one and no community is left behind.”