Labour and article 50: We want your views

Much of the last week has been dominated by Theresa May’s decision to formally trigger Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

Labour MPs attacked the “meaningless” and “unprincipled” approach taken by the prime minister, who has decided on a hard Brexit, in an attempt to keep her own backbenchers onside.

But what does article 50 mean for the official opposition? Jeremy Corbyn has said Labour will “respect” the outcome of the referendum – yet 52 MPs voted against the bill to start the process of leaving the EU. So where should Labour go next as Britain negotiates its departure from the bloc?

