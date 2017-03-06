You are here: Home » Featured »

Labour members hand Corbyn narrow lead in new leadership poll – see full results

6th March, 2017 9:20 am
A slender majority of Labour members expect to vote for Jeremy Corbyn in the next leadership election, according to the latest instalment in a mass poll of activists.

A total of 52 per cent of people in the party said they would definitely or “probably” back the veteran socialist in the next contest.

The poll, produced by YouGov for Election Data, provides a fascinating level of insight into the shifting level of support for Corbyn following the shock Copeland by-election loss.

It showed that 36 per cent of members would “definitely” vote for Corbyn and 16 per cent said they would probably back him “but might vote for someone else”.

The study would appear to put Corbyn on course for re-election in any vote – but by a fine margin – because 46 per cent of members said they expected to vote against him. This was broken down into 35 per cent who said they would “definitely” not vote for the leader and a further 11 per cent who said they would probably not support Corbyn but “might vote for him”.

Yvette Cooper, who contest the leadership in 2015, emerged as the most popular person after Corbyn when members were asked “which three or four” candidates they would consider voting for in a leadership election, followed by Chuka Umunna and Keir Starmer.

Most of the findings of the research were published this morning and included:

