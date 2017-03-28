Labour membership falls as thousands don’t renew subscriptions

Labour have lost almost 11,000 members in the last four weeks, documents show.

Last week, membership dropped by around 6,000. This comes as reports from earlier this month suggested that the party had lost 26,000 members since last summer’s peak.

According to party documents, seen by The Times, the reason for the exits was often the party’s “general direction and approach to Brexit”.

The numbers, which come via The Times’ report, also suggest that 692 people actively resigned their membership last week, with a further 300 resignations awaiting processing.

Labour remains the largest party in Britain, and the largest left-wing party in Europe. Hundreds of thousands have joined the party since Jeremy Corbyn became leader.