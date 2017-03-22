My thanks go to the police and emergency services – Sadiq Khan

This is the statement put out by Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, in response to the serious incident in Westminster this afternoon.

There has been a serious incident near to Parliament Square this afternoon which is being treated as a terrorist attack until the police know otherwise.

I have spoken to the Acting Commissioner. The Metropolitan Police Service is dealing with the incident and an urgent investigation is underway. My thoughts are with those affected and their families.

I would like to express my thanks to the police and emergency services who work so hard to keep us safe and show tremendous bravery in exceptionally difficult circumstances. For the latest information please visit news.met.police.uk.