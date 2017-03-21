Lisa Nandy: Galloway’s decision to stand in Gorton is “entirely self serving”

George Galloway’s decision to stand in the Gorton by-election “offers nothing to the local community” Lisa Nandy has said.

Nandy, who is leading Labour’s campaign in the ultra-safe seat, has attacked the former Respect MP for his move to stand, saying that she is confident, however, that “residents in Manchester will send a clear message that Galloway’s divisive, destructive politics isn’t welcome here.”

Labour’s Naz Shah beat Galloway at the 2015 general election in Bradford West. Before that, he stood against Labour’s Oona King to be Bethnal Green and Bow MP, beating her in 2005. He then lost that seat at the 2010 general to Rushanara Ali.

These campaigns were all mired in controversy with many feeling that Galloway’s campaigning techniques were entirely unacceptable. At a hustings for the Bradford West seat, he accused Shah of lying about her forced marriage.

Nandy said: “For more than 80 years this community has proudly elected Labour representatives who share their values of equality, fairness and tolerance.”

“Manchester Gorton deserves an MP who, like the late Gerald Kaufman, will work tirelessly for their constituents and is Manchester through and through.”

“They deserve better than a man who has described the sexual assault of women as ‘bad sexual etiquette’ and accused victims of domestic violence of lying for personal gain.”

“He has already been rejected by the people of Bradford and London, and I’m confident that residents in Manchester will send a clear message that Galloway’s divisive, destructive politics isn’t welcome here.”