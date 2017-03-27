You are here: Home » Featured »

Osborne should step down as an MP – reader survey results

27th March, 2017 10:48 am
Nine out of ten readers are clear that George Osborne should not be allowed to combine his duties as a member of parliament whilst taking on a new role as editor of the Evening Standard. 

Some 89 per cent feel he must step down as Tatton MP, with just nine per cent of readers thinking he could combine the two. Two per cent were unsure.

Osborne’s shock appointment has worried many – with Clive Lewis warning that it could pose a commercial conflict of interest. Gerard Coyne, Len McCluskey’s challenger as general secretary of Unite, wrote for us saying that this appointment shows how Labour and the unions must work to open opportunities for all.

LabourList readers are unsure about the prospect of a snap general election, with 52 per cent of respondents saying they would not welcome it. Just 40 per cent would relish the challenge, and eight per cent are unsure.

There has been increased speculation that Theresa May might call an election this year, as she has a wafer thin majority in the commons. This weekend Jeremy Corbyn told Peston on Sunday that he would not block it in the commons.

2,274 people took part in this week’s survey – thanks to everyone who contributed. 

