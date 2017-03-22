Our thoughts are with the victims of this horrific attack – Jeremy Corbyn
This is the full statement Jeremy Corbyn has put out after the incident at Westminster this afternoon.
Reports suggest the ongoing incident in Westminster this afternoon is extremely serious.
Our thoughts are with the victims of this horrific attack, their families and friends.
The police and security staff have taken swift action to ensure the safety of the public, MPs and staff, and we are grateful to them.
