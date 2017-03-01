PMQs verdict: Corbyn PIPped May on health and Tory debt record

For a strong NHS “you need to have the strong economy that enables us to pay for it”.

Change the record Theresa. The prime minister’s only response to questioning on the health service always seems to be to fall back on an economic attack on Labour – and frankly its getting old.

Jeremy Corbyn was not settling for it, and pointed out that borrowing is increasing massively under the Tories, saying that May’s argument “comes rich.”

This is a strong line of attack for Corbyn, and is something that we all know Labour needs to improve on. The economy is where we are consistently regarded as weaker than the Conservatives, so we must never allow them to claim to be the economic maestros. Similarly, if we see an end to May claiming economic strength as her ultimate comeback in response to any attacks on her government’s NHS failings, then Corbyn is much more able to skewer her.

Corbyn’s focussed questioning on PIP (personal independence payments) exposed May’s government for what it is – helping the richest at the expense of those most vulnerable. He was wise to show how Tories are opposed to the plans, quoting Heidi Allen’s words that the government would do better to listen to the court’s decision, and not continue with their damaging plans

He also reminded the house that this de facto cut to PIP comes at the same time that inheritance tax is reduced for the wealthiest. This shows what the Tories are really all about – and makes clear that they choose to do this – it is not something that their hands are tied on.

There was also an incredibly awkward moment when May decided to mock Cat Smith’s comments on the Copeland by-election last week, by attempting a joke from her usage of the word “incredible”. May lingering on it was one of the worst things I’ve seen in the commons in months, and perhaps should remind her to leave the jokes to others.

Perhaps though, Corbyn’s use of May’s description of the Tories as “the nasty party” was also not the best choice. He took so long to get round to it, that the effect was a little laboured. The attempt was for a clear zinger, but the issue was that it was neither clear nor zinging.

Backbench Labour MPs also pressed May on mental health provision, with Steve Reed describing the racial inequalities in mental health provision. Alex Cunningham also asked about mental health provision. This linked clearly to Corbyn’s attacks on PIP, showing how the opposition can be at its best when it hammers the government on a few key issues.

It was however left to Reed to welcome new Stoke Central MP Gareth Snell to the house, as the Tories lined up Trudy Harrison’s swearing in ceremony for immediately after PMQs so that the maximum attendance meant the humiliation of losing the seat after 82 years was drawn out for Labour.

Prime minister’s questions started with tributes to the late Gerald Kaufman, from all sides of the house, and it was clear that the formidable late father of the house will be missed.

Overall, this was a strong, more measured performance from Corbyn, and it resulted in success. Not least, because May is having to defend the indefensible in PIP cuts – which will hurt the vulnerable most of all.