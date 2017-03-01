Pro-Corbyn slate wins majority of slots on Scottish exec committee

A Corbynista slate has won five of the eight positions up for election from members for the Scottish executive committee (SEC).

There are eight positions available on the Scottish equivalent of Labour’s national executive committee, with the pro-Corbyn group securing a majority. The majority of total votes cast, however, went to other slates and groupings.

The SEC also has two positions for the Co-Op and other socialist societies and ten members from trade unions. These positions have to be gender balanced and those nominated to positions were elected unopposed.

Scotland voted for Owen Smith in the 2016 leadership vote, with a YouGov poll suggesting that Smith beat Corbyn by 18 points amongst Scottish members. The only other groups the poll suggested Smith won were amongst 18-24 year olds and members who joined the Labour party before 2015.