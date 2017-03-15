Scots back the Union with Corbyn given -56 approval rating in Scotland

A majority of Scots still back remaining in Britain, a new poll suggests, as Jeremy Corbyn is handed a fresh poll blow.

The Labour leader’s satisfaction rating has slumped to -56 per cent satisfaction rating in Scotland, with 13 per cent of Scots thinking he is doing well and 69 per cent thinking he is doing badly. This is down 21 points from November, when his net approval rating was at -35.

Secession from the Union is not backed in this latest YouGov poll for The Times, with 57 per cent rejecting independence and 43 per cent backing it. There is an age divide, with older voters less likely to back Scotland separating from Britain, and the young more likely to back the move.

The most popular leader in Scottish politics is Ruth Davidson, the Scottish Conservative leader, who has a net approval rating of +18, and the Conservative prime minister Theresa May has a rating of -10 among all Scots – rising to +17 to those who voted against independence in 2014. Nicola Sturgeon, the SNP Scottish first minister has an approval rating of +16.

On Westminster voting intention across the whole of Britain, the Tories could expect 44 per cent support were an election held tomorrow, whereas Labour would get 27 per cent support. The Liberal Democrats are at double figures, with 10 per cent support, with UKIP’s decline seeing them dropping to 9 per cent.