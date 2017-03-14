The activists aiming to be Labour’s next MP in Manchester Gorton

Applications to be Labour’s candidate in the Manchester Gorton closed yesterday.

There are several high-profile confirmed candidates in the running to replace Sir Gerald Kaufman, who died last month aged 86.

Labour members who have submitted an application include:

Rabnawaz Akbar, a councillor whose ward is in the Manchester Gorton constituency.

Mike Amesbury, a councillor in the Fallowfield area of Manchester and former Unison shop steward.

Yasmine Dar, a Manchester councillor and social worker.

Karl Eastham, a councillor in Southwark in London who is from Accrington in Lancashire.

Afzal Khan, MEP for the north west and a former solicitor.

Julie Reid, a Gorton South councillor who has strongly backed Jeremy Corbyn since he became leader.

Sam Wheeler, a high-profile figure in Momentum who is thought to have the backing of Jeremy Corbyn’s office.

Imran Yousaf, a Unite member and Momentum activist.

This list will be updated during the week. If you have applied to Manchester Gorton, or know someone who has, then please contact [email protected]