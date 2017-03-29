The government is “utterly complacent” – Labour figures react to May triggering A50

Theresa May has triggered article 50. May struck a conciliatory note in the Commons and said she wants a ‘deep and special’ partnership with the EU.

Figures from across the labour movement reacted to May’s speech. In the Commons Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn criticised the government for being “utterly complacent” about the impending negotiations with the EU. He attacked Philip Hammond, chancellor, for saying previously the UK can’t have its cake and eat it.

Scottish Labour leader, Kezia Dugdale, said it is a “deeply divisive movement” and attacked the SNP’s “reckless plan for independence”.

Here’s how others reacted on social media

Wes Streeting:

So many worthy sentiments and ambitions in Prime Minister’s statement, sadly utterly divorced from the challenge that lies ahead #Article50 — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) March 29, 2017

David Lammy:

Today we “take back control” and “get our country back” by driving our economy off a cliff for nothing. #Article50 #BrexitDay — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) March 29, 2017

Chi Onwurah:

The PM’s attempt to be a stateswomen undermined by the entire absence of passion, principles, proposals or plan. #Brexit #Article50 — chi onwurah (@ChiOnwurah) March 29, 2017

Ed Miliband in the commons, quoted by The Guardian’s Peter Walker:

Interesting and pertinent A50 input from Ed Miliband, who stresses unity can’t just be conjured up – must be earned. pic.twitter.com/cQ7tUIZWR4 — Peter Walker (@peterwalker99) March 29, 2017

Alison McGovern:

The British Empire was not free trade.

The British Empire was not free trade.

The British Empire was not free trade. 😔 — Alison McGovern (@Alison_McGovern) March 29, 2017

Louise Haigh:

What a load of inconsistent, meaningless drivel that was from our deeply disingenuous Prime Minister #Article50 — Louise Haigh MP (@LouHaigh) March 29, 2017

