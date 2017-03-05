The victory in Stoke hasn’t made us optimistic – reader survey results

Over half of respondents do not feel more optimistic about the party’s future after Labour’s win in the Stoke central by-election, where Gareth Snell defeated UKIP’s Paul Nuttall.

Some 55 per cent of readers feel no more optimistic, with 40 per cent feeling more optimistic. Five per cent are unsure. Snell called out UKIP’s nasty divisive politics in his victory speech at the count, which you can read here.

Readers are split on whether Scottish Labour should oppose calls for a second independence referendum, with 47 per cent disagreeing with Kezia Dugdale’s policy to stand against calls for the referendum. A little over two in five – 41 per cent – back Dugdale’s policy and 12 per cent are unsure.

Scottish Labour have vowed to stand against calls for a divisive second referendum, instead urging Nicola Sturgeon’s government to concentrate on policy – such as fixing problems facing the NHS and schools.

Sadiq Khan’s comments ahead of Scottish Labour conference, where he warned that Scottish nationalism can divide in a similar way to racism, caused controversy.

Most of our respondents, 57 per cent, think that he wasn’t right to compare them, with 32 per cent agreeing with Khan’s call. Ten per cent weren’t sure.

1,055 people voted in last week’s survey. Thanks to everyone who took part.