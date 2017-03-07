You are here: Home » Europe »

Umunna: The prime minister can’t settle for anything less than single market access and reformed free movement

7th March, 2017 11:42 am
avatar

Tags:

It is not too late for the prime minister to push for full participation in the single market and reform free movement of people, Chuka Umunna has said.

In a foreword for a pamphlet by Policy Network and Open Britain, Umunna urges the prime minister to “chart a different course” saying that there are ways to lead on Europe wide reform on free movement which could tackle public concerns on immigration.

Policy Network experts believe that it is possible for a different negotiating approach from the Tories could yield results on these key areas of concern. The paper argues that Britain has got goodwill amongst EU nations, but that this being eroded by the government’s hardline approach to Brexit, for instance over the residence status of EU nationals.

A Labour amendment, with cross party support, defeated the government on the issue of residency rights for EU nationals in the Lords. 

Umunna, the former shadow business secretary, says: “It [the pamplet] makes clear that a more intelligent, subtle diplomatic strategy – based on goodwill rather than grandstanding – could win a Brexit deal for Britain that both retains our membership of the single market and gives us more control over the immigration system.

“New thinking, both domestically and diplomatically, is the only thing that can avoid a destructive Brexit that makes working people worse off.

“If Theresa May and her ministers truly want to make Brexit a success, they should end the ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’ grandstanding and approach the forthcoming negotiations with the EU in the spirit of cooperation, not confrontation and threat.”

Related posts:

  1. May’s big reveal – and the Brexit traps she is throwing down for Corbyn’s Labour
  2. Umunna: How Labour’s fight against hard Brexit can lead us back to government
  3. Labour urgently needs a policy on freedom of movement – or we risk losing more of our heartland votes to UKIP
  4. Glenis Willmott: Protecting workers or delivering a neo-liberal lala land? May’s Brexit will be a chaotic one either way
  5. Tony Blair vows to fight against hard Brexit, urging public to “rise up”
To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]
x

LabourList Daily Email

Everything Labour. Every weekday morning

Share with your friends










Submit