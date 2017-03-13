You are here: Home » Europe »

Weekly survey: Sturgeon, the single market and another bad Budget

13th March, 2017 6:00 pm
avatar

Tags:

With Nicola Sturgeon launching her push for a second independence referendum today, we ask should Labour put the economy at the heart of the fight to defeat a Scottish independence vote?

After several senior Labour MPs published an open letter urging the party to continue pushing for single market access, we ask do you think Jeremy Corbyn should continue to demand full access to the trading bloc for Britain?

Last week yet another Tory Budget ended in chaos, and a watering down of a key announcement on national insurance, but George Osborne managed to hang on after the Omnishambles in 2012. Should Labour call on Philip Hammond to resign this time around?

To respond to the survey click here. You have until midday on Friday to vote.

Related posts:

  1. Weekly survey: By-elections, Scottish independence and Sadiq’s comments
  2. McDonnell: The NHS is in a state of profound crisis because the Tories ignore it
  3. Poll blow for McDonnell and Corbyn as Tories post 31-point lead on the economy
  4. Brexit Britain’s economy is being built on sand – McDonnell responds to the budget
  5. McDonnell: Low and middle earners are losers from Budget tax rises
To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]
x

LabourList Daily Email

Everything Labour. Every weekday morning

Share with your friends










Submit