Weekly survey: Top earners’ tax returns, Brexit and globalisation

In light of the shadow chancellor’s call for greater transparency on tax in order to tackle avoidance and evasion, we ask do you support John McDonnell’s call for those earning over £1m to publish their tax returns?

Owen Smith used a LabourList article to set out his concerns for the future of automotive jobs so we ask is the pressure facing the car industry a sign of the economic impact of Brexit beginning to bite?

As the debate intensifies about how Labour can boosts its weak poll rating, we ask should the party embrace globalisation as part of an attempt to deliver prosperity for everyone?